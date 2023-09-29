Iconic toy brand that went bankrupt planning new brick-and-mortar stores

The expansion is a return to form for the once ubiquitous brand, which has fallen out of favor in recent years after a 2017 bankruptcy shuttered most stores.

WASHINGTON — Do you miss wandering through the aisles of Toys 'R' Us? Well you're in luck, because the company will be making a return to brick-and-mortar stores starting this winter.

WHP Global, the company that owns the toy store brand, announced Friday that they were looking to expand the Toys 'R' Us footprint back into the physical world before 2024.

The company said they were partnering with Go! Retail Group to begin selling at about 24 flagship stores. Most will open in 2024. WHP said they plan to launch stores in more airports, as well as on cruise lines and in brick-and-mortar locations around the country.

But anybody flying through the Dallas/Fort Worth airport for the holidays will get a first chance to see what the new Toys 'R' Us stores will look like. The first one of the new flagship stores is being designed for the airport; they plan to open in November.

The expansion is a return to form for the once ubiquitous brand, which has fallen out of favor in recent years.

Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017, eventually being liquidated and sold to WHP in 2021. Since then, the new parent company has been aggressively rolling out new initiatives for the toy brand.

In 2021, they opened a flagship store in New Jersey. After the first flagship store, Toys 'R' Us partnered with Macy's to open shops inside 452 of the department store's locations.