Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny deemed 'essential workers' by New Zealand's Prime Minister

New Zealand's Prime Minister let children know that the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny got the go-ahead to keep working during that country's coronavirus lock down.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses around the globe. Many, deemed "nonessential," have had to close as more states and countries work to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus. However, children in New Zealand can rest easy, because Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are essential workers.

Ardern made the announcement at a press conference Monday. A reporter said with Easter coming up on April 12, some of the "younger correspondents" were concerned and wanted to know if there would be an exemption that would let him work.

“You’ll be pleased to know that we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers,” she said, smiling. “But as you can imagine, at this time they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies.”

She asked children to be understanding if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to their households, because "it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."

She suggested families create their own Easter egg hunts, just in case the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to their house. Of course, to facilitate social distancing, a traditional Easter egg hunt might not be feasible. Instead, New Zealand's Prime Minister said families could place pictures of Easter eggs in their windows, so children can find eggs while going on walks with their parents.