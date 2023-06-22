'The Voice' announces first coaching duo

The 25th season of "The Voice" will feature a "Double Chair" for the very first time.

WASHINGTON — Country duo Dan + Shay are joining the coaches lineup for "The Voice" in 2024.

Ahead of the premiere of the NBC singing competition's 24th season this fall, it was announced that the 25th season will feature the Grammy award-winning duo filling a newly unveiled "Double Chair."

Dan + Shay will be joined during the show's 25th season by country music superstar Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and John Legend in their respective red chairs.

It won't be Dan + Shay's first "Voice" appearance though. The duo previously served as Blake Shelton's Battle Advisors in Season 20.

Shelton, who has been on the show since the very beginning, officially departed at the end of Season 23 and was replaced by Reba. She'll make her coaching debut later this year alongside returning coaches Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Why did Blake Shelton leave "The Voice"?

Blake Shelton previously revealed he first began thinking about leaving the competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit," Shelton explained in a Feb. interview that aired on TODAY.

“And then, because of COVID, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again,” Shelton explained.

"This has been incredible, but it’s time, you know. It’s time for not even for what’s next. A little bit of nothing would be nice," he said at the time.