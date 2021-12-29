'The Music Man' on hold after Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

The star posted on Instagram Tuesday, confirming that he had tested positive for the virus. His co-star Sutton Foster tested positive Friday.

NEW YORK — The Broadway revival of “The Music Man” has been one of the hottest tickets in town since it started previews this month, despite co-star Sutton Foster being out with COVID-19. But the show has now been shuttered until 2022 because Hugh Jackman has contracted COVID as well.

Jackman confirmed the news in a video posted to his Instagram Tuesday.

"I tested positive this morning for COVID," Jackman said, describing his symptoms as "like a cold."

Although his symptoms are mild, Jackman said he still needs to quarantine.

"I am just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back on stage," he said.

The show tweeted that Jackman will return to the role on Thursday, Jan. 6. Jackman's role of Harold Hill will be performed by someone else in the company from Jan. 2-5.

Some Broadway shows have closed for several days and some have folded completely because of virus cases. “Thoughts of a Colored Man” joined “Waitress” and “Jagged Little Pill” as shows that have closed this winter due in part to rising infection rates.

Jackman previously paid tribute to Kathy Coytko, Foster's understudy as Marian Paroo, for picking up the role with little notice. He praised the understudies as the unsung heroes of the performance.

"They watch from the corner of a room while we rehearse, while we get to practice over and over again," Jackman said in a video posted by an audience member to Instagram. "They just get to watch and write notes, and then five hours before performance they're told: 'You're on, by the way. You've got a wig fitting, go!'"