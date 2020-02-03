‘The Invisible Man’ tops box office with $29 million

Behind the Elisabeth Moss thriller are 'Sonic the Hedgehog' and 'The Call of the Wild.'

The Elisabeth Moss thriller “The Invisible Man” topped the box office over the weekend with an estimated $29 million from North American theaters.

The film from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse cost under $10 million to produce. It knocked “Sonic the Hedgehog” to second place. The video game-based film earned an additional $16 million.