Tesla raises prices for its cars again

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Tesla's car models reflected higher prices on its website Thursday, amid ongoing supply-chain issues.

The electric carmaker increased prices yet again, with as much as a $6,000 increase on its Model X. The largely popular Model Y long-range surged to $65,990 from $62,000, according to Electrek, a website tracking electric car costs.

Although Tesla hasn't addressed the reasoning behind the latest price hike, raw material costs and industry-wide shortages could be to blame.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company needed to cut 10% of jobs, reported Reuters on June 3. Musk, the world's richest person, also mentioned he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

The electric carmaker isn't alone on increasing prices as costs for new cars jumped 12.6% in May, according to the Consumer Index Summary.

Price increases come just a day after U.S. safety regulators released statistics showing 273 reported crashes involving Teslas with partially automated driver-assist systems.

Tesla's crashes happened while vehicles were using Autopilot, “Full Self-Driving," Traffic Aware Cruise Control, or other driver-assist systems that have some control over speed and steering. The company has about 830,000 vehicles with the systems on the road.

Meanwhile, Musk on Thursday will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and offered $44 billion to buy the social media platform. Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.