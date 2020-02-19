Ex-Temple University fraternity president convicted of attempted sexual assault after victim testimony

A former Temple University fraternity president was convicted Tuesday for his role in an attempted sexual assault of another student.

PHILADELPHIA — Former Temple University fraternity president Ari Goldstein was convicted Tuesday for his role in an attempted sexual assault of another student -- one of two incidents presented to the jury.

After a three-day long trial and two days of jury deliberations, the 23-year-old former Alpha Epsilon Pi president was found guilty of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted sexual assault and indecent assault of a female complainant, who was a student at the time of the assault, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

"This verdict is a triumph for a society that is increasingly trying to ensure justice for victims of sexual assault and rape," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Tuesday.

The jury did not convict Goldstein on charges involving a second female, who was also a student at the time of the reported incident, the office said.

"We all owe a special thanks to the two courageous women who came forward and testified in this matter," Krasner said. "They showed special courage that ultimately will not only protect others from this defendant, but will protect others from a culture that tolerates rape and sexual assault in fraternities, in academia, and in society."

According to CNN affiliate KYW, Goldstein's attorney Perry de Marco Sr. said he plans to appeal the ruling.

CNN has reached out to Goldstein's attorney for comment.

'No still means no'

Goldstein was arrested in May 2018 at the Logan International Airport in Boston as he was about to board a fight to Israel.

A month earlier, Temple suspended the fraternity after receiving "multiple credible reports from various sources alleging underage drinking, the excessive use of alcohol, possibly drugs and sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, during social activities at Alpha Epsilon Pi."

In the fall of 2018, the Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter was removed from the university for "alcohol and drug violations."

The assault Goldstein was found guilty for took place in February 2018, KYW reported.

The victim testified she was in Goldstein's room inside the fraternity house when he forced himself on her, the news station said. She was able to leave the room, the station reported.

The second victim testified about a 2017 sexual encounter that became aggressive, the affiliate said. Goldstein was cleared of any crimes related to that report.