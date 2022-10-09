Police: 13-year-old arrested, charged after several shots fired at group of middle school boys

The teen was charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges.

GREENBELT, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly firing shots at a group of middle-school-aged boys as they were walking home from school in Greenbelt, according to police.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Greenbelt Police were called to Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, less than a mile away from Springhill Lake Elementary School, at 4:49 p.m. for a report of a non-contact shooting.

A victim told police he and the group of middle school students were walking home around 4:20 p.m. when a teenager fired several rounds at the group.

None of the boys were hurt or injured, police said.

Greenbelt Police Department, with the assistance of Prince George's County Police Department, arrested the boy Friday in connection with the shooting.

The teen was charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges.