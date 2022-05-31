Mexican Pizza's return to Taco Bell hasn't lasted very long

The fast food chain said it "underestimated" the popularity of the menu item.

WASHINGTON — Didn't have a chance to pick up the newly-returned Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell? Sorry, you're going to have to wait a bit as the fast food chain stocks up on supplies again.

Taco Bell on Tuesday announced that it had "underestimated" the popularity of the menu item and that they were now working to "replenish" supplies so they could bring it back to stores, and this time make it a permanent fixture once again.

"Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact," the company tweeted. "We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We’ll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it’s here to stay."

The Mexican Pizza is made with two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted cheese blend.

Taco Bell announced on their website that while they do not have a set date for the permanent return, customers can expect to see the item back in stores sometime this fall.

The fast food chain removed the popular menu item in November 2020 in order to leave a "lighter footprint on our planet" as "Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.," Taco Bell said at the time.