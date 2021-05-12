Times Square shooting suspect arrested in northeast Florida

Farrakhan Muhammad was captured outside of Jacksonville Wednesday in his car after he is said to have run out of fuel amid gas shortages.

WASHINGTON — The man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in New York City's Times Square over the weekend, where three people were shot, was captured by U.S. Marshalls outside of Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday.

Farrakhan Muhammad was reportedly found in his car after it ran out of fuel amid gas shortages, near the town of Starke, Florida, in the northeast part of the state, sources told NY1 Wednesday.

Muhammad was listed Wednesday in a Bradford County, Florida sheriff’s office inmate database. No information on a lawyer representing him was immediately available, as the Associated press reported.

He is suspected of shooting a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn in the leg in Times Square on Saturday, along with 23-year-old visitor Wendy Magrinat from Rhode Island who was also shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot during the incident as well.

As WTLV reported, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said Muhammad was arrested by U.S. Marshalls out of Jacksonville at a McDonalds in Starke, Florida, not far from the city of Jacksonville.

In the tense moments after Saturday's shooting in Times Square, Officer Vogel, from @NYPDMTN, was directed to a child who was shot, exclaiming — "There's a baby?" She quickly applied a tourniquet & rushed the 4-year-old girl to a nearby ambulance. pic.twitter.com/6oX12VL26q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2021

NYPD detectives were reportedly tracking Muhammad as he left the crime scene and headed south. He was spotted on cameras leaving Times Square after the shooting, headed to a hotel where he is believed to have changed clothing. He was seen leaving with a woman thought to be his girlfriend.

There was a confirmed sighting of him in North Carolina before he was apprehended in Florida. As WTLV reported, Muhammad's girlfriend was being questioned Wednesday and could face possible charges of harboring a fugitive.