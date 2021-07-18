Survivors of Capital Gazette shooting, victims' relatives sue newspaper's parent company

The Baltimore Sun, also named as a defendant, reports the lawsuits were unsealed Thursday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The families of five Maryland newspaper employees killed in a mass shooting in 2018 and most of the surviving employees who were in the Capital Gazette newsroom during the attack have filed two lawsuits alleging a parent company did not do enough to prevent the attack.

The Baltimore Sun, also named as a defendant, reports the lawsuits were unsealed Thursday.

They were filed last month along with a request to keep them sealed while the gunman’s trial played out. A jury on Thursday found Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible.

Ramos had a long-running grudge against the Annapolis newspaper.

The 2018 Capital Gazette shooting claimed the lives of five newspaper staffers: Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.

Recently a memorial was unveiled near the City Dock in downtown Annapolis.

It is called the "Guardians of the First Amendment" memorial, and it was unveiled three years to the day after the shooting happened.