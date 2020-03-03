Super Tuesday: Live results as 14 states hold presidential primaries

Here's where you can find live results from the primaries across the country as polls close in 14 states.

WASHINGTON — Millions of voters in 14 states from Maine to California are headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, a day that's rich with delegates in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The race is potentially shaping up as a contest between two starkly different visions for the party's future and a November face-off with President Donald Trump. However, the president is still facing a long-shot primary challenge from former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has energized liberals and young voters, is seeking to pull away from the rest of the field on Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to ride a wave of momentum and endorsements to cement himself as the standard-bearer for the party’s moderate wing.

On Tuesday, 34 percent or 1,357 delegates will be up for grabs across the country including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Before Super Tuesday only 155 delegates were allotted between Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which have already voted.

In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a Democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates.

Once results start rolling in, we'll add them below. Until then, each state will have the time polls close and the number of delegates up for grabs.

Alabama

- 52 delegates

- Polls close at 7 p.m. CST

Arkansas

- 31 delegates

- Polls close at 7:30 p.m. CST

California

- 415 delegates

- Polls close at 8 p.m. PST

Colorado

- 67 delegates

- Polls close at 7 p.m. MST

Maine

- 24 delegates

- Polls close at 8 p.m. EST

Massachusetts

- 91 delegates

- Polls close at 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota

- 75 delegates

- Polls close at 8 p.m. CST

North Carolina

- 110 delegates

- Polls close at 7:30 p.m. EST

Oklahoma

- 37 delegates

- Polls close at 7 p.m. CST

Tennessee

- 64 delegates

- Polls were originally scheduled to close at close 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, however some will be staying open later due to deadly tornadoes that tore through the state on Tuesday.

Texas

- 288 delegates

- Polls close at 7 p.m. CST

Utah

- 29 delegates

- Polls close at 8 p.m. MST

Vermont

- 16 delegates

- Polls close at 7 p.m. EST

Virginia