Super Tuesday 2020 live updates: Voting underway in 14 states

With more than 1,300 delegates up for grabs, there's a lot at stake for candidates hoping to face President Donald Trump in November's presidential elections.

The single biggest day for Democrats on the presidential primary calendar has arrived.

Millions of people will cast their votes on Super Tuesday in 14 states and one U.S. territory.

With more than 1,300 delegates up for grabs, there's a lot at stake for the candidates hoping to face President Donald Trump in November's presidential elections.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day and late into the evening. Be sure to refresh the page to see the most updated information.

1:30 p.m. Eastern - Super Tuesday voters brave severe weather in some

Deadly storms left treacherous conditions in at least two of the 14 states where residents were going to vote on Super Tuesday.

Some polling sites in Nashville were relocated at the last minute and sites across Nashville and in Davidson and Wilson counties opened an hour late.