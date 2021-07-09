Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in Mexico City

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered about 10 miles northeast of Acapulco, Mexico.

A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered about 10 miles northeast of Acapulco.

There were no immediate reports from the quake zone.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rain night.