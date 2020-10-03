Stocks surge on Wall Street following worst day since 2008

Futures point to an open of more than 1,000 points. President Trump announced efforts to ease concern over the coronavirus' economic impact.

Stocks are surging on Wall Street following the market's worst day since the financial crisis of 2008.

The Dow jumped nearly 800 points, or 3.3%, making up less than half of its plunge from the day before. Overseas markets were also higher. The price of oil also bounced back 8% after cratering a day earlier as an oil price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Energy stocks did especially well following steep falls a day earlier. Feeling less fearful, investors pulled money out of ultra-safe U.S. government bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.65%.

The news comes after President Donald Trump announced efforts aimed at stabilizing economic concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

All three major New York indices lost between 7% and 8% of their value Monday. Within the first five minutes of trading, the markets hit a "circuit breaker" -- pausing trading for 15 minutes after plummeting more than 7%.