US State Department issues no travel advisory to Japan just weeks ahead of Olympics

Monday, the U.S. Department of State issued a no travel advisory, warning people not to travel to Japan, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 there. The warning also stated that there are also restrictions in place which affect U.S. citizens' entry into Japan.

The advisory was issued by the State Department in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as a "Level 4 Travel Health Notice." The State Department asks travelers to visit the U.S. Embassy in Japan's website for more information.

According to the website, Japan's government has expanded their national state of emergency declaration to a list of localities across the country including in Tokyo.

As the Associated Press reported Monday, Japan has mobilized military doctors and nurses, having them administer vaccines to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka as the government is desperately trying to accelerate its vaccination rollout, to curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics.