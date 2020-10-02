Brawl outside Philadelphia restaurant ends with 2 stabbed

One man was stabbed in the chest and stomach, while the other was stabbed three times in the stomach.

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a fight outside a Philadelphia restaurant ended with two men being stabbed.

It wasn't clear what sparked the brawl, which broke out late Sunday night.

One man was stabbed in the chest and stomach, while the other was stabbed three times in the stomach.

Both were hospitalized in critical condition, though none of the wounds were considered life-threatening.

The names of the men and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities haven't said what the pair were arguing about or if anyone else was involved in the fight.