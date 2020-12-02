Man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in stabbing death of girlfriend

60-year-old Derrick Avant will now serve prison time.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in western Pennsylvania last year.

Allegheny County prosecutors say they have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 to 30 years in exchange for Tuesday's plea by 60-year-old Derrick Avant.

He turned himself in to authorities in April after an arrest warrant was issued in the death of 55-year-old Allison Fritzius.