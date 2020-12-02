x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

nation-world

Man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in stabbing death of girlfriend

60-year-old Derrick Avant will now serve prison time.
Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in western Pennsylvania last year. 

Allegheny County prosecutors say they have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 to 30 years in exchange for Tuesday's plea by 60-year-old Derrick Avant.

He turned himself in to authorities in April after an arrest warrant was issued in the death of 55-year-old Allison Fritzius. 

Police say she was apparently stabbed to death in the couple's Pitcairn apartment and a trail of blood led them to a porch where the body was found.

 