After canceling more than 1,000 weekend flights, Southwest issues continue Monday

The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots said the weekend cancellations were not caused by any work slowdown or "sickouts."

WASHINGTON — Southwest Airlines continued canceling hundreds of additional flights Monday following a weekend of massive service disruptions.

According to Flightaware, the carrier has cancelled 348 flights Monday and delayed another 271 flights, the Associated Press reported, as of 8 a.m. Eastern.

The Dallas-based airline said Monday morning it has a "closer to normal operation today." Southwest has blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather in Florida for its weekend "operational challenges" that saw over 1,000 cancelled flights on Sunday alone. Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report issues on that scale.

Southwest said Monday it had "spent the weekend working to recover from the high number of displaced Crews and aircraft" from Friday night's "significant flight disruptions."

The airline, along with the union representing Southwest pilots, have both said the weekend cancellations were not due to any employee "demonstrations" or "sickouts."

"There are false claims of job actions by Southwest Pilots currently gaining traction on social media and making their way into mainstream news, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said in a statement. "I can say with certainty that there are no work slowdowns or sickouts either related to the recent mandatory vaccine mandate or otherwise."

Southwest was one of several airlines to announce last week it will require all workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or potentially lose their jobs. That mandate does not go into effect until Dec. 8.

"SWA has claimed that the immediate causes of this weekend’s meltdown were staffing at Jacksonville Center and weather in the southeast U.S., but what was a minor temporary event for other carriers devastated Southwest Airlines because our operation has become brittle and subject to massive failures under the slightest pressure," the SWAPA statement said.

The statement continued, saying "SWAPA has grave concerns about the direction Southwest Airlines has taken in putting profits ahead of people. Enough is enough. We need leadership, not apologies."

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights over the weekend, or 29% of its schedule, as of 7 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.