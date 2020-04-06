Snapchat to stop 'promoting' Trump amid uproar over tweets

Trump's account will remain active on Snapchat and visible to anyone who searches for or follows it.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Snapchat says it will stop “promoting” President Donald Trump on its video messaging service, the latest example of a social media platform adjusting how it treats this U.S. president.

Last week, Trump sent inflammatory posts on Twitter and Facebook that included suggesting that Minneapolis protesters could be shot, which Twitter flagged and in one case obscured.

Snapchat's action is more limited; it means the president's posts will no longer show up in the app's “Discover” section, which showcases news and posts by celebrities and public figures.