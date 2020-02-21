Simone Biles keeps teasing a move no female gymnast has ever done in competition

The record-breaking gymnast seems to be making progress on a new vault that's never been attempted by a woman in international competition.

Simone Biles is already the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history and if her recent social media posts are any indication, she could be working on something huge for the Olympics.

The U.S. gymnast tweeted out a video Thursday of her performing a new vault that no female has ever attempted in international competition.

It's called a Yurchenko double pike. It's a roundoff onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vault, and ends with a piked double backflip to the landing.

The video Biles shared Thursday featured her landing on a mat that's been placed in a foam pit. "just droppin this here real quick," she tweeted.

It's the second time she's tweeted out video of herself practicing this vault, fueling the speculation even more that she may try to roll this out at the Olympics this Summer in Tokyo.

When she first posted video of this same move in early February, Biles landed directly in the foam pit. But now she's landing on a mat over the pit.