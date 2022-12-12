Walmart CEO warns stores could close if shoplifting problem persists

Newswatch 16 talked to local police in Dickson City and Taylor about the issue.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Both Dickson City and Taylor police say they often see a spike in shoplifting during the holiday season, but it's really a year-round problem.

Apparently, we're not alone in Lackawanna County. The heads of both Target and Walmart have recently spoken about the rise in retail theft. Target's CFO says it's up 50 percent from last year.

Walmart's CEO says the problem is so bad that stores might have to shut down if things don't get better.

It happens almost every day here in Dickson City.

Chief William Bilinski says, if you want to join the thieves, go right ahead. But he's not afraid to make you famous.

"If you look at our Facebook page, you can see, we post almost daily about someone trying to steal something. You're caught on camera, you're caught on video, and we share the information."

"You will be prosecuted, you will end up with a court date, you will end up paying restitution, it's just not worth it," Chief Bilinski said.

Shoppers we talked to outside of Walmart say people are desperate.

"I think it's very unfortunate, and I'm sorry that the economy is so bad that so many people feel the need to do things like that. It's really sad," said Margaret Stott from Scott Township.

"I think just the inflation, everything costs so much, people can't afford to even eat sometimes," said Melissa Sweeney from Peckville.

Chief Bilinski also thinks self-checkout options increase the temptation.

"You're on the honor system."

"I think people are putting stuff in the bags and not checking out. When they [employees] come out to check, the people don't really know what's in the bags. So they get away," said Ron Knowles of Moscow.

That's the most common type of stealing the Taylor Police Department sees. It's called under ringing.

Officer Matt McDonald tells Newswatch 16, "The rise in retail thefts could be attributed to more people that are out and entering these stores that are feeling the pressure from the holiday and don’t have the means to pay for these items so they resort to stealing. We also see people who enter these stores with a plan in place where they have no intention of paying for items and they will walk in take the items that they want and walk right out of the store without stopping."

So, is it really bad enough that Walmart would have to shut down stores?

"I honestly don't think that could ever happen, but it's just sad that we're even having this conversation," Margaret Stott said.

Both Chief Bilinski and Officer McDonald say there's no immediate threat to our local Walmarts.