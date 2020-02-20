8 people killed in shootings in city of Hanau, Germany, police say

It was not immediately clear who or what was behind the shootings.

BERLIN, Germany — Police say eight people have been killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau.

A short police statement gave no information on the victims. They said that authorities are searching for the perpetrators late Wednesday, and it is not immediately clear what the reason for the shootings may have been.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.

Police had previously said that at least six people were seriously wounded in shootings at two sites in Hanau.

The dpa news agency and local media initially reported that police said several people were killed.

Police later released a statement saying that at least one person was seriously injured in a first shooting around 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) and a dark vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

Another shooting was reported at a second site, where at least five people were very seriously injured.

Police had said fatalities were highly likely.

