Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors

The satellite photos don’t necessarily mean Kim has no health problems.
Credit: AP
This Wednesday, April 15, 2020, satellite image provided by Airbus Defence & Space and annotated by 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, shows overview of Wonsan complex in Wonsan, North Korea. Recent satellite photos show a train probably belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been spotted on the country’s east coast amid mounting speculation about his health. (Airbus Defence & Space and 38 North, Pleiades©CNES 2020, Distribution Airbus DS via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — Recent satellite photos show a train probably belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un parked at his compound on the country’s east coast amid mounting speculation about Kim's health. 

The satellite photos released by 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, don’t necessarily mean Kim has no health problems.

South Korea’s government has said Kim is staying in a rural area, and that no unusual development has been detected in the North. 38 North said Saturday the train has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21. 

That hasn’t stopped growing unconfirmed rumors and media reports since Kim missed an April 15 commemoration of the birthday of his grandfather, North Korea's founder.  

