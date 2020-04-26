Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors

The satellite photos don’t necessarily mean Kim has no health problems.

SEOUL, South Korea — Recent satellite photos show a train probably belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un parked at his compound on the country’s east coast amid mounting speculation about Kim's health.

The satellite photos released by 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, don’t necessarily mean Kim has no health problems.

South Korea’s government has said Kim is staying in a rural area, and that no unusual development has been detected in the North. 38 North said Saturday the train has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21.