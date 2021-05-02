x
Ryan Seacrest ending run on 'E!' red carpet coverage

The host of multiple shows on TV and radio is calling it quits on the red carpet after 14 years.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday he is ending his 14-year run co-hosting the E! network's red carpet coverage.

"I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years," Seacrest said on Instagram.

Seacrest remains plenty busy. He has his own radio show, hosts "American Idol" and co-hosts "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family," the network said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)