Rocket attack on US air base in Afghanistan

ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack on a U.S. airbase in Afghanistan Thursday, according to multiple reports. The five rockets did not result in injuries at Bagram Airfield, according to NATO-led forces. The attack is under investigation.



It happened one day after Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners, claiming they were among 5,000 detainees to be freed under a deal between insurgents and the U.S. The Taliban said, however, they have yet to verify those released were on the list they handed over to Washington during negotiations.