Rita Wilson's 'Hip Hop Hooray' steals the show on 'The Masked Singer'

It's not the first time she's done it, but it may be the first time a national television audience has seen it.

Rita Wilson can rap.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Masked Singer," the actress and Tom Hanks' better half broke out into Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray," and nailed it.

"You might not know this about me, but I can spit some flow," Wilson, a guest judge, said to a competitor named The Chameleon.

"Drop some knowledge!" said judge Robin Thicke. "Do it!" said Jenny McCarthy before Wilson let the lyrics flow.

Judge Ken Jeong was visibly stunned as were some members of the audience.

If this sounds familiar, that's because Wilson performed the 1992 hit in an Instagram post last year.

AV Club reports she also collaborated with Naughty By Nature on the remix during a COVID-19 relief effort last April. “We are honored to have Rita Wilson recite our song. We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well,” the group reportedly said in a statement.

Wilson also has four solo albums to her credit.