Reports: 7 dead after tornadoes strike Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Approximately 40 buildings collapsed around Nashville.

Seven people were reportedly killed early Tuesday morning after at least two tornadoes touched down in Tennessee, including one that caused severe damage near downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city.

Tenessee Emergency Management confirmed seven fatalities to the Associated Press.

Metro Nashville police tweeted that two fatalities had been reported to the department, but did not say if those deaths were confirmed. Multiple news outlets, citing the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, said three people had died in that county east of Nashville.

The tornado that hit Nashville reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County, east of Nashville. The tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

WTVF reporter Chris Conte tweeted a video of the newscast announcing that the tornado was hitting the TV station.

Conte also tweeted photos saying Nashville had taken a "direct hit" and that the downtown was "devastated."

Multiple people tweeted videos and photos of the storm and its aftermath.

As the storm progressed, the term "TAKE COVER NOW" was repeatedly sent out on Twitter by the National Weather Service and other agencies.

Police were searching for injured people and pleading with the able-bodied to stay indoors, at least until daybreak can reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.

Some schools already closed for Super Tuesday voting will be kept closed for another week or more to handle repairs.

The Associated Press reports John C. Tune Airport “sustained significant damage due to severe weather,” according to an airport spokeswoman. Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines were down.

Nashville Electric tweeted that four of its substations were damaged and more than 44,000 customers were without power.

A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted out condolences and a message of hope.

"Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger," Cooper tweeted.

YouTube personality Olan Rogers posted a photo of damage to the Soda Parlor, known for its craft sodas and sundaes.

A producer for WTVF tweeted a photo she said showed that the tornado had taken a chunk off a building.

Country singer Chely Wright tweeted that most of her neighbors let her know they were OK.