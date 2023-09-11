Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins out for the season with torn Achilles tendon

Dobbins was confirmed to be out for the rest of the season after Baltimore’s season-opening 25-9 win over Houston on Sunday,

BALTIMORE — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, coach John Harbaugh said after Baltimore's season-opening 25-9 win over Houston on Sunday.

Dobbins left in the third quarter after catching a pass from Lamar Jackson that went for 5 yards to the Houston 2. He was tackled near the sideline by M.J. Stewart and gingerly shuffled toward the sideline.

Justice Hill carried for a touchdown on the next play, and the 2-point conversion gave Baltimore a 15-6 lead with 9:55 left in the period.

Dobbins had eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards, when he left the game.

“That guy, a good brother of mine," Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said. "It hurts to see that type of stuff happen to somebody so good. Just a good person, good athlete, and obviously he got other stuff going on. It’s just tough. I just ask everybody just pray for him.”

Dobbins missed all of Baltimore's summer workouts and was absent during a good portion of training camp while on the physically unable to perform list. There was also speculation that the former Ohio State star was trying to rework his contract.

After missing 14 training camp practices, Dobbins said contract negotiations continued with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. But Dobbins insisted that he missed time at camp to make sure his health was sound.

“I was just being cautious. My teammates need me so I am going to be there for my teammates,” he said upon his return. "My teammates understood what was going on, so it was all good. I am out here.”

Selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, Dobbins played in 15 games as a rookie, with one start. He ran for 835 yards, averaged 6.0 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns.

But he missed the 2021 season with a knee injury and played eight games last season.

In 23 games prior to this year, Dobbins has rushed for 1,325 yards, averaged 5.9 yards per carry and scored 11 TDs.

This season — the final year of his rookie contract — was supposed to be special. Sadly, it's already over.

“I feel like J.K.’s been busting his behind to get back on that field and just show the world what he’s capable of, and to help us out along the way," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I spoke highly of him this offseason, just letting everybody know that we really need him. For him to go down with a season-ending injury, that’s just very unfortunate for us.”

Gus Edwards and Hill are expected to fill the void in Dobbins' absence. Edwards ran for 32 yards on eight carries Sunday, and Hill — now in his fourth season — was limited to 9 yards on eight attempts but scored two touchdowns.