Raid near PA follows supermarket shooting in Buffalo

An address associated with the alleged shooter is Conklin, New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONKLIN, N.Y. — Newswatch 16 has learned that an address associated with the alleged shooter in Buffalo is not far from northeastern Pennsylvania; Conklin is right over the New York state line.

We saw New York State Police and ATF going in and out of the home in this residential neighborhood in Conklin.

Troopers have the road blocked off so no one other than law enforcement or neighbors can go in or out.

There's also a strong media presence here that has been here most of the evening.

It's unclear if this is where Gendron lived and traveled to Buffalo from.

Developing story, check back for updates.

Police have since identified the alleged shooter as 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York.

Wearing a hospital gown, Gendron was arraigned in court on first-degree murder charges Saturday evening and detained without bail.

He reportedly wore tactical gear during the shooting, including a helmet and armor.

Police also say he live-streamed the shooting on social media.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of racially-motivated violent extremism, which legally defines the mass shooting as an act of terror.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.