R. Kelly attacked by fellow inmate at federal prison in Chicago, attorney says

R&B singer R. Kelly was attacked this week by a fellow inmate inside the federal lock-up in Chicago where he's awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, according to his attorney.

Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls. The Grammy Award-winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone.

Attorney Steve Greenberg later tweeted they had received "conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries" and he hasn't yet talked to his client but were "hopeful" that he wasn't seriously injured.

A federal judge recently denied a request from Kelly to be released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process! — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 27, 2020

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial — at which he was acquitted — to get them to change their stories.

