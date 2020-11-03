Putin for life? Russia passes bill that could give him 16 more years

Vladimir Putin was supposed to step down as Russia's president in 2024. Now, he could be there until 2036.

MOSCOW, Russia — The Russian parliament has approved a sweeping constitutional reform that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power for another 12 years after his current term ends in 2024, if he is re-elected.

Wednesday's vote was the third and final reading. The revised constitution was passed by a 383-0 vote with 43 abstentions. But before it becomes law, it will be reviewed by Russia’s Constitutional Court. Then, a nationwide vote on the proposed amendments is set for April 22, according to the Associated Press.

The constitutional reform passed by the Duma on Wednesday would allow Putin to run for presidency two more times after 2024. That could allow him to remain in power until age 83.

Kremlin critics condemned the move as a cynical manipulation and called for protests.