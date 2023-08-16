Where can you get a pumpkin spice latte already in 2023?

Dunkin's "most sought-after" coffee flavor is back. Where else can you get a pumpkin spice latte?

WASHINGTON — You won't see pumpkins at the supermarket for at least a month or so, but it's a completely different story for some coffee chains.

The pumpkin spice latte is returning to Dunkin' menus Wednesday, the company said in a news release. It joins a full lineup of fall-themed drinks and foods, like pumpkin donuts and maple-flavored bacon. Also back for the season is "Pumpkin Swirl," which the brand says is its "most sought-after" coffee flavor.

“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in the release. “It’s truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in – splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.”

Also on the way back: Dunkin's collaboration with Goldfish, Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Those are set to show up in grocery stores next month and are already available online.

Dunkin' isn't the only company clamoring for a spot in your coffee budget this fall. Krispy Kreme kicked off its own early autumn last week with a menu featuring pumpkin spice donuts, coffees and lattes.

“Year after year, we fall in love all over again with pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and this year pumpkin spice lovers will fall the hardest at Krispy Kreme," said global chief brand officer Dave Skena in an Aug. 7 release. “Combining two new pumpkin spice doughnuts with two fan favorites – we’re saying to the spice AND our fans, ‘P.S., we love you’!”

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven started selling a pumpkin spice latte and assorted fall snacks even earlier, on Aug. 1.

When can you buy a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte?

Starbucks hasn't revealed when its own pumpkin spice latte will be available, but it typically waits a few weeks longer than some of its major competitors. You probably don't have long to wait, though — last year's launch was on Aug. 30.

What's in pumpkin spice?

Traditionally, pumpkin spice is a blend of four to five common spices: cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg and allspice. The blend gets its name from some of the recipes it's often used in, like pumpkin pie.