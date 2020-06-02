Prosecutors rest case in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

The once-celebrated “Pulp Fiction” producer faces the possibility of life in prison if he's convicted.

NEW YORK — Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial have rested their case.

That move Thursday comes after more than two weeks of testimony punctuated by harrowing accounts from six women who say the disgraced movie mogul ignored pleas such as "no no no" and excused his behavior as a Hollywood norm.

Weinstein's lawyers started calling witnesses of their own on Thursday.

The defense is looking to raise doubts about the women's recollections of encounters that in some cases are more than a decade or two old. Weinstein maintains that any sexual encounters were consensual.

After the prosecution rested, Weinstein's defense asked the judge to dismiss the case, arguing that testimony from the woman he is charged with raping “does not in any way show a forcible act.”

The judge rejected the request

