Princess Diana's wedding dress on display at Kensington Palace this summer

The wedding dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, when she married Prince Charles in 1981 will be put on display at Kensington Palace this summer along with wardrobes of other famous royals.

Historic Royal Palaces announced the Royal Style in the Making display will feature "never-before-seen items from the archives of some of the most celebrated royal couturiers of the 20th century, set alongside examples of the glittering gowns and stylish tailoring created for three generations of royal women."

Diana's wedding dress will be displayed "complete with its spectacular sequin encrusted train, which at 25 feet dramatically filled the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral," the organization said. The dress is on loan from Prince William and Prince Harry, Diana's sons.

The dress features a fitted bodice with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace which originally belonged to Prince Charles' great-grandmother, Queen Mary.

Also on display will be a "rare surviving toile" from the coronation gown worn by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, consort of King George VI and mother of the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

"The toile is an extraordinary full-size working pattern of the completed gown, and features the stunning design for the embroidery hand-painted onto it, highlighting the attention to detail required in planning for such an important state occasion," Historic Royal Palaces said.