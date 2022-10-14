The restaurant released a statement confirming the death and sending condolences to the family on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A restaurant in Prince George's County stayed open and continued serving customers while a dead body remained in the women's bathroom for hours on Wednesday.

The incident went viral on Twitter Thursday morning after a customer of Jasper's Restaurant, on Lottsford Road in Largo, expressed their disbelief over the situation that happened the night before in a thread.

According to the tweet, a woman died in the bathroom of the restaurant but staff of the establishment decided to stay open and let her body remain there until closing. The thread continued by stating that the servers seemed to be under distress due to the situation resulting in horrible service.

"The police was there. They stood in front of the bathroom door so no one will enter... but they should've closed the restaurant so that the deceased can be taken out," the Twitter user said.

The Prince George's County Police Department declined to comment on the situation due to the sensitivity of the incident, but they did confirm a death investigation is underway.

The restaurant also released a statement confirming the death and sending condolences to the family on Thursday.

"Last night one of our customers tragically passed away within our establishment," a spokesperson for Jasper's Restaurant said. "On behalf of our ownership, management, and staff we send the sincerest and most heartfelt support and condolences to the deceased’s family."

In the statement, the restaurant also stated that they immediately informed county authorities and followed their instructions on how to handle the situation. They said under the authorities' guidance, the restaurant closed the area to customers until all emergency services could arrive.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. WUSA9 has requested a police report on the situation.