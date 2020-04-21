President Trump says he will 'temporarily suspend' immigration into the US

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday night that he will be signing an Executive Order to suspend immigration due to coronavirus and to 'protect' jobs.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be temporarily suspending immigration into the United States, tweeting Monday night that the decision is "in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens."

The president said in a tweet that he "will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"

In recent weeks the president has referred to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as "the invisible enemy."

It is not entirely clear what prompted this decision at this time or what effect the decision will have on U.S. border operations and border crossings.

The Trump administration announced Monday morning that the U.S., Canada and Mexico had come to an agreement to keep their shared borders closed for an additional 30 days, to combat the spread of coronavirus.