President Biden makes case for major infrastructure spending plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about the state of the economy and the need for a major infrastructure investment by the federal government.

Biden, noting that Tuesday marks six months since his inauguration, declared that the economy has come a long way since he took office and "we can't slow down now."

The president said Monday that the country has seen record growth and job creation since he took office. He also highlighted the start of monthly child tax credit payments for millions of families.

Biden's remarks came as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pressuring lawmakers to reach agreement this week on a pair of massive domestic spending measures, signaling Democrats’ desire to push ahead aggressively on the president's multitrillion-dollar agenda.

Biden said Monday that his infrastructure proposal is something the American people want and our country needs. He said it's time for us to make smart sustainable investments with appropriate financing.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was scheduling a procedural vote for next Wednesday to begin debate on a still-evolving bipartisan infrastructure bill. Senators from both parties, bargaining for weeks, have struggled to reach final agreement on a $1 trillion package of highway, water systems and other public works projects.

Schumer said he also wanted Democratic senators to reach agreement among themselves by then on specific details of a separate 10-year budget blueprint that envisions $3.5 trillion in spending for climate change, education, an expansion of Medicare and more.

On Sunday, Republican Sen. Rob Portman said a proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws to help fund the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill was officially off the table.

Portman’s announcement that the IRS provision had been removed underscores the difficulty facing the bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic senators in finding mutually agreeable ways to pay for billions of dollars of new spending their White House-backed plan calls for.

After his remarks, Biden is set to host King Abdullah II of Jordan, a meeting that comes at one of the most difficult moments of the Jordanian leader’s 22-year rule and at a pivotal moment in the Middle East for Biden.