Political science professor reacts to Trump indictment

Donald Trump is the first former president indicted on criminal charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Newswatch 16 sat down with a political science professor from Bucknell University who says the country is heading into unchartered waters after former President Donald Trump's indictment.

"We have never seen this before in American history, not only a previous president but also a candidate for presidential nomination. So, this is really a watershed in American history," said Professor Chris Ellis.

The charges against Trump have not been revealed. We do know the New York DA was investigating the former president for allegedly mislabeling hush money payments.

Ellis says this news isn't a shock to voters.

"If this had been Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Zachary Taylor, or even some random president, it would have felt different. But with Trump, it sort of feels like just another day in the life."

In recent weeks, Trump announced his run for president in the 2024 election. This indictment won't have any effect on his ability to run.

"He is certainly still allowed to run. You could run for president from prison if you wanted to. It won't get to that point, I don't think, but you can run. But the key question is what this is going to mean for his chances in the Republican primary." said Ellis.

Professor Ellis believes the indictment won't change the mind of voters.

"When it comes to voters, I think there is a general sense of this is either a witch hunt on one hand or just natural consequences of all kinds of behavior regardless of what this was."

This indictment could also shake up the political landscape of the future. Professor Ellis says more presidents or presidential candidates could face legal investigations.

"So, even if this is 100% merited, this is still something we have never done, and it is still something that will set a precedent that people, for bad reasons or political reasons, might try to exploit in the future. So, regardless of Trump or what happens to him, there is something about this that is going to be lasting and will stick," added Ellis.

Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday in New York. We will then learn more details about the undisclosed charges.