Police: US Marshal shot while serving warrant in Baltimore

The shooting suspect was shot by return fire and died, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say that a member of the U.S. marshals has been shot while serving an arrest warrant. 

Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email that the shooting occurred about 6:15 a.m. Thursday. 

She said the agent was taken to a hospital and that his condition was unknown. 

The shooting suspect was shot by return fire and has died. Police said the shooting occurred on the 1400 block of N. Mount Street. 

The US Marshals Service didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

