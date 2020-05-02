Plane breaks into pieces after skidding off runway in Istanbul; 3 dead, 179 hurt

Video of the crash site posted by NTV television showed the plane's fuselage smashed into three pieces.

A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces.

Authorities say three people have died and 179 people were injured in Wednesday's crash landing and were sent to the hospital.

Passengers were seen being evacuated through the cracks in the smashed plane operated by low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines.

NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it has been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to low-cost airline Pegagus, arrived from the city of Izmir.