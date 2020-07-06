Philadelphia couple celebrate wedding at George Floyd protest

The couple exited one of the city's hotels in full wedding attire, holding hands and walking into the crowd as protesters cheered them on.

It was a stunning moment at Saturday's protest in Philadelphia as those out in the street demonstrating for George Floyd saw a bride and groom briefly join the protests.

Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon went out into the march after just having tied the knot. The two were seen exiting a hotel, Gordon in his tux and Anne in her wedding gown. Cheers and applause could be heard as the newlyweds walked into the supportive crowd.