Pennsylvania lawmaker with military background shares insight on Russia-Ukraine conflict

State Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon) is a retired Marine colonel who spent time stationed near Ukraine during his time in the service.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — State Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon County) is pleading with the American people, and the American government, to take Russia’s attack on Ukraine seriously.

“I don’t believe we’re doing enough, I think we miscalculated it, to be candid with you,” said Rep. Ryan. “The military establishment may have given different advice to the political leaders but as we all know there’s a civilian control of the military.”

He doesn’t believe the U.S. should put boots on the ground but says our country’s leaders need to do more to help the Ukrainians.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t have the allied NATO nations, very close by, particularly Poland, have civil affairs and psychological affairs, military police, as well as medical personnel,” said Rep. Ryan.

The Republican lawmaker worked with the Ukrainian military in Afghanistan and Iraq during his time as a Marine colonel.

He describes them as “well-trained” and doesn’t see them backing down anytime soon.

“They are tremendous fighters, they are tremendous people,” said Rep. Ryan. “They believe in protecting their nation, they believe in taking care of their family.”

Rep. Ryan agrees with Ukraine’s president that creating a no-fly zone around the country is possible, but says it’s dangerous.

“Russia is using cruise missiles and long-range artillery missiles that a no-fly zone won’t affect so we have to think very carefully and very seriously,” he explained.

As Vladimir Putin plots his next move, Rep. Ryan says the western countries need to step in more definitively to help Ukraine and avoid an even larger-scale war.

“The world is very quickly going to turn on the West if we don’t come to the aid in greater form for the Ukrainian people who are putting up such a great resistance,” he added. “I think the world expected Ukraine to collapse in a day or two, and we’re already on day ten.”

Rep. Ryan also believes economic sanctions against Russia are key but says the U.S. needs to stop importing Russian oil and figure out a way to become energy-independent.

The United States gets five to ten percent of its crude oil and refined products from Russia.