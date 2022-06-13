Pennsylvania's senators take a stand on gun control

How do Pennsylvania's two senators feel about the deal on gun control legislation? Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo explains.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To get through the Senate, the gun control bill needs the support of all the democrats and at least 10 of the republicans.

That appears to be the case. The bill can't be bogged down by a filibuster.

Democrat Bob Casey, up for re-election in two years, tweeted he's encouraged by the bipartisan deal and added more needs to be done to keep weapons of war off our streets. The senator went on to say this is an important first step.

It’s never been more important to rally behind our @PADems candidates, #GOTV, and show the world our values as a Commonwealth and as Americans. https://t.co/tZMMaIj2WS — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) June 12, 2022

Republican Pat Toomey, who chose not to seek a third term this year, supports the deal. He tweeted that this bill makes America safer and protects rights under the second amendment at the same time.

We can protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans while making our communities safer. This bipartisan agreement offers a path forward to achieving that.

https://t.co/qrfmIb1UIm — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) June 12, 2022

In a joint statement, Toomey and several other senators said the bill is a "Common sense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country."

The political implications? Four of the 10 Republicans who have signed on chose not to seek re-election this year. Another five are not up for re-election until 2026.