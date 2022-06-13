Pennsylvania's senators take a stand on gun control

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To get through the Senate, the gun control bill needs the support of all the democrats and at least 10 of the republicans.
That appears to be the case. The bill can't be bogged down by a filibuster.
Democrat Bob Casey, up for re-election in two years, tweeted he's encouraged by the bipartisan deal and added more needs to be done to keep weapons of war off our streets. The senator went on to say this is an important first step.
Republican Pat Toomey, who chose not to seek a third term this year, supports the deal. He tweeted that this bill makes America safer and protects rights under the second amendment at the same time.
In a joint statement, Toomey and several other senators said the bill is a "Common sense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country."
The political implications? Four of the 10 Republicans who have signed on chose not to seek re-election this year. Another five are not up for re-election until 2026.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.