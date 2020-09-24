Pedago recalls 11,600 electric bicycles due to faulty electric cable

The malfunction could cause the bicycles to accelerate unexpectedly, leading to an increased risk of falling, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — Pedago Inc. of Fountain Valley, Calif. has issued a recall of six models of its electric bicycles after receiving reports that a malfunction with the bikes' electrical cable could result in the increased risk of a fall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves models called the Interceptor (Including Platinum Edition), City Commuter (Including Mid Drive Edition and Black Edition), Boomerang Plus, Ridge Rider, Trail Tracker (Including Gorilla Edition) and Stretch (Including Dual Drive Edition), the CPSC said.

The model name is printed on the chain guard or chain stay of the bike.

The cable malfunction could cause the bicycle to accelerate unexpectedly, the CPSC said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact a local Pedego dealer to arrange for a free repair.