PA Turnpike Commission approves 6-percent hike in toll rates

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.50 to $1.60 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.50 to $3.90 for those choosing TOLL BY PLATE

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Tuesday it has approved a 6-percent toll increase for all E-Z Pass rates in its system, starting next year.

The Turnpike Commission said tolls will also go up six percent for PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates that had been established prior to last month's permanent conversion to All-Electronic Tolling at the following locations:

Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376);

Delaware River Bridge (NJ border);

Gateway Toll Plaza (Ohio border);

Greensburg Bypass (PA Turnpike 66);

Keyser Ave. and Clarkes Summit Tolls (Northeastern Extension); and

Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576)

The increase — slated to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2021 — will enable the Turnpike Commission to continue to maintain and operate its system and ensure safe travel for up to 500,000 daily customers, the PTC said in a press release.

“The primary driver of the annual toll-rate increases continues to be our quarterly transit payments to PennDOT and the resulting debt service that comes along with the legislatively mandated funding obligation,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “As a result, the PA Turnpike has delivered almost $7 billion in funding to PennDOT in the last decade, primarily to support mass-transit operations in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.”

Compton said the PTC’s debt-service costs on outstanding Act-44 bond debt are $440 million annually and growing; this amount must be paid each year even if the Commission seeks, and is granted, deferment of a quarterly Act-44 payment — as it recently did to partially offset revenue impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New TOLL BY PLATE Rates Set

As part of its recent systemwide change in toll operations, the PTC said Tuesday it has also approved new TOLL BY PLATE rates at toll facilities converted to All-Electronic Tolling in June.

The new rates, which also take effect Jan. 3, 2021, include an average 45% increase over the 2020 cash rate for TOLL BY PLATE motorists to reflect the costs of collections for this tolling method.

The new rate will not be applied at the previously mentioned TOLL BY PLATE facilities converted before 2020, Compton said.

“The new TOLL BY PLATE rate reflects the higher costs the Commission incurs to process the toll and collect payment — a pricing approach used by tolling agencies across the nation to cover the costs of administering AET systems,” Compton said. “This balanced approach allows us to maintain a lower rate for those choosing a payment method that is less costly to manage, while those who choose a pricier payment option absorb those costs.”

Because of Tuesday’s action, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.50 to $1.60 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.50 to $3.90 for those choosing TOLL BY PLATE, the PTC said.

The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $12.20 to $13 for E-ZPass and from $17.30 to $26.60 for PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE customers, according to the PTC.

With the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE option, high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass by, the PTC said. The registered owner receives an invoice for trips made through the tolling point. Invoices can be paid online, by phone or by mail.

Upon receipt of a TOLL BY PLATE invoice, recipients do have an option to open an E-ZPass account and pay the lower rate, according to the PTC.

The PTC said it is exploring options to offer TOLL BY PLATE discounts to motorists through pre-registration options. More details on these programs will be announced later this year, according to the PTC.

Compton encouraged travelers to consider E-ZPass, since it is the most convenient, least costly way to travel in Pennsylvania and is accepted in all neighboring states and across the eastern United States.

E-ZPass is the largest interoperable toll-collection program in the United States, consisting of toll agencies in 18 states from Maine to Florida and west to Illinois. It was recently announced that Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) will start accepting E-ZPass later this year, joining the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s toll-road network in Metro Orlando in accepting E-ZPass for payment of tolls, Compton said.

“Currently, 86 percent of our customers have chosen E-ZPass, with more switching every day," said Compton. "Now that hundreds of grocery stores in the commonwealth offer E-ZPass, chances are you regularly pass by at least one of them.

“Because of our low administration and enrollment fees, and the ability to set up an automatically replenished or cash-funded E-ZPass account, there’s simply no reason not to get it.”

E-Z Pass GoPaks are available at most of Pennsylvania's top grocery retailers, including including Giant Eagle, Acme, Giant Food Stores and Wegmans, the PTC said.

In addition, travelers can pick up an E-ZPass GoPak — which includes a transponder that must be registered before it is used — at all 17 Turnpike service plazas and Pennsylvania AAA offices.

To find a location nearby, visit https://www.paturnpike.com/toll/sales.aspx