Owners of Tony Luke's cheesesteak restaurant in South Philadelphia charged with tax fraud

PHILADELPHIA — A federal grand jury in Philadelphia indicted the owners of a popular cheesesteak restaurant on tax evasion and other charges, according to prosecutors.

Named in the indictment, which was unsealed Friday, are Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and his son, Nicholas, both of New Jersey, who are the owners and operators of Tony Luke, a South Philadelphia cheesesteak and sandwich restaurant.

They are accused of hiding more than $8 million in receipts from the IRS between 2006 and 2016 by depositing only a portion of Tony Luke's receipts into business bank accounts and filing false business and personal tax returns that substantially understated their incomes.

The indictment further alleges that the Lucidonios committed employment tax fraud by paying employees a portion of their wages and salaries “on the books” for some hours they worked, but then paying substantial additional wages for the remaining hours worked “off the books” in cash, without withholding and paying to the IRS the required employment taxes.

From 2014 through 2015, they also allegedly filed false quarterly employment tax returns with the IRS substantially understating wages paid and taxes due, according to prosecutors.

It is also alleged that after a dispute over franchising rights arose between the Lucidonios and another individual in 2015, the Lucidonios, concerned that their tax fraud scheme would be revealed, amended prior year tax returns to increase reported sales, but then falsely offset the increased income by inflating expenses, prosecutors say.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and each count of tax evasion, and three years in prison for each false return charge.