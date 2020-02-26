Nonprofit says it will open injection site in Philadelphia

A Philadelphia nonprofit group says it will open the nation's first supervised injection site to combat overdose deaths next week.

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia nonprofit group says it will open the nation's first supervised injection site to combat overdose deaths next week after a federal judge rejected Justice Department efforts to block it.

U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh in a final ruling Tuesday says the Safehouse group's plan doesn’t violate federal drug laws.

He says the intent is to save lives, not encourage drug use, as the city struggles with about 1,100 annual overdose deaths per year.