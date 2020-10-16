'Nodding lady' behind Trump at town hall gets Twitter's attention

People watching President Trump's town hall with voters wanted to know who the woman in the red mask was constantly nodding at his answers.

In last week's vice presidential debate, it was the fly on Mike Pence's head. In President Donald Trump's town hall Thursday, the big distraction catching everyone's eye was the woman sitting behind Trump repeatedly nodding her head.

During the socially-distanced town hall in Miami, aired on NBC, a woman in a red mask seated behind Trump (over his left shoulder when the camera was facing him) was nodding in apparent agreement with Trump through most of the event. It was mixed with an occasional head shake.

Anyone see this lady nodding in agreement with EVERYTHING @realDonaldTrump says?!



No real point here, just wanted to point it out!#trumptownhall #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/0qPa1bdTwk — itsjuszay (@itsjuszay) October 16, 2020

At one point, she appeared to give a thumbs up.

Watch the Lady in the back nodding 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vhsiKRmnTa — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 16, 2020

In addition to the usual fact-checking of campaign events, people on social media wanted to know who was this #noddinglady?

Some said Nodding Lady was the Pence "fly" of the event.

Another person compared her to "Left Shark," the infamous shark dancer from Katy Perry's Super Bowl XLIX halftime performance.

Nodding Lady is the Left Shark of 2020. #NoddingLady — Nodding Lady, aka Il Consigliere (@AShipAtSea) October 16, 2020

Some even claimed she was a plant by the campaign. Savannah Guthrie, who moderated the town hall, said the people in the sparse crowd were a mix of undecided voters, Trump supporters and Democratic nominee Joe Biden supporters.

You know, if you’re going to plant someone in the audience behind your candidate, she should not be such an obvious plant that she becomes a meme on social media within minutes — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

Another woman also got attention Thursday night for complimenting Trump's smile.

"I have to say you have a great smile," Paulette Dale told Trump.

"Thank you," Trump said with a big grin on his face.

"You're so handsome when you smile," Dale added, which prompted Trump to smile wider.