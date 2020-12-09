No Halloween or Christmas PEEPS this year due to coronavirus

The makers of PEEPS say production issues due to COVID-19 and safety measures, forced them to focus on 2021 seasonal production instead of 2020.

The makers of the famous PEEPS Marshmallow Candies say because of safety measures and limited production in their plant due to COVID-19, seasonal candies won't be on shelves in 2020.

Just Born, the makers of PEEPS Marshmallow Candies, MIKE AND IKE and HOT TAMALES announced that the seasonal shapes and packaging typically available for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day won't be back in the upcoming holiday season.

A spokesperson for Just Born Quality Confections writes, "due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we temporarily suspended production of our candy brands to ensure the health and safety of our associates. In early May, we resumed limited production after making extensive changes in our plant that ensure the safety of our associates. This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies."

The company has decided to halt production on these seasonal specific interpretations of their candies to focus on what they say will be an "expected overwhelming demand" for PEEPS next Easter.